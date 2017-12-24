Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Claim Sixth Straight League Win, Stay Atop League Table

Sunday Oliseh recorded his sixth straight Dutch second league win in charge of Fortuna Sittard who defeated Jong FC Utrecht 3-1 on Saturday.

Finn Stokkers scored a hat-trick to secure Fortuna Sittard’s 13th Eerste Divisie League win of the season.

Mohamed Mallahi scored a consolatory goal in the 81st minute for Jong FC Utrecht.

The win took Fortuna Sittard back on top of the Eerste Divisie table with 41 points from 19 games, one point ahead of NEC Nijmegen who have a game in hand.

Fortuna Sittard face Jong Ajax in their next fixture on 12 January, 2018.

