Olu Jacobs joins Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has finally joined social media platform – Instagram.

His official handle is @_olujacobs and he has a little over 6000 followers as at the last check.

This is his first post on the page:



His wife, fellow actor Joke Silva reposted and added the caption:

(Source: TNS)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

