Olu Jacobs joins Instagram!

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

75-year-old veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has followed the steps of several of his colleagues and joined Instagram! He’ll be instagramming with the handle @_olujacobs and already has over 1,700 followers as at the time of this report. The actor shared a photo of himself to launch the page, with the caption: Hello social world… or is […]

