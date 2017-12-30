 #ON2017: Singer Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Fash Reacts To Fans Calling Her "Ikeja Prostitute" | Nigeria Today
#ON2017: Singer Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Fash Reacts To Fans Calling Her "Ikeja Prostitute"

I don’t know where they know her from but the recent internet frenzy since yesterday is that singer Oritsefemi got married to Ikeja Prostitute aka Nabila Fash. I know one thing is for sure, whenever people start spreading rumors on a particular thing, some truths really abounds. 
Oritsefemi reacted angrily about the recent internet frenzy earlier today and Nabila his wife have now responded to the rumors. Thus, I call it rumors because no concrete evidence yet on the claims that she is a well known Ikeja Prostitute. 
See Nabila’s response on Instagram below…

