‘Once they’ve seen America, Nigerians would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa’ – President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has tongue-lashed countries with immigrants in the US, according to a New York Times report. In a meeting he reportedly attended in June at the Oval Office, Trump was quoted to have said Nigerians refuse to “return to their huts” after seeing America. He was also quoted to have said immigrants from Haiti “all […]

The post ‘Once they’ve seen America, Nigerians would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa’ – President Donald Trump appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

