Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West geo-political zone on Tuesday implored politicians to strive to consolidate on the gains of democracy rather than engaging in acts inimical to its sustainability. In a statement in Akure, the leaders described the performance of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as impressive. “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a […]

