Ondo APC not in crisis ​-​ Party leaders

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West geo-political zone on Tuesday implored politicians to strive to consolidate on the gains of democracy rather than engaging in acts inimical to its sustainability. In a statement in Akure, the leaders described the performance of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as impressive. “Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a […]

Ondo APC not in crisis ​-​ Party leaders

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

