Ondo monarch King Pius Adewola jailed for 2 years over fraud

The traditional ruler of Igburowo community in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Pius Adewola, may spend the Yuletide in jail as he has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Ore Chief Magistrate Court on Friday. The monarch was convicted over allegations of fraud and obtaining by false pretence. The […]

