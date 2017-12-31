One Killed, 28 Injured By Female Suicide Bomber

One person is suspected dead and 28 have been confirmed injured after a female suicide bomber blew herself up in a cafe in Cameroon’s far north region Bia near Nigeria on Sunday Eye Witnesses said the woman detonated her explosives after entering a cafe at around 7:00 am. The injured were rushed to a hospital in…

The post One Killed, 28 Injured By Female Suicide Bomber appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

