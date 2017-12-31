One Killed, 28 Injured By Female Suicide Bomber
One person is suspected dead and 28 have been confirmed injured after a female suicide bomber blew herself up in a cafe in Cameroon’s far north region Bia near Nigeria on Sunday Eye Witnesses said the woman detonated her explosives after entering a cafe at around 7:00 am. The injured were rushed to a hospital in…
