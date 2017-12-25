One Lagos Fiesta: Govt Will Make Lagos Africa’s Tourism Haven

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday declared open, the Year 2017 “One Lagos Fiesta” (OLF) with a promise that the present administration was totally committed to developing the tourism, hospitality and sports potentials of the State and make it a must-visit and Africa’s best tourism destination. The Governor who flagged off the ceremony at the Agege mini-stadium in the presence of an army of youths who thronged the event explained that OLF, which has become an annual event in the tourism calendar, is aimed at promoting arts and cultural potentials of the State.

