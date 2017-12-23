 Ongoing – NNPC Fuel Station at Adura Bus-stop, Abeokuta Expressway Currently on Fire – Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ongoing – NNPC Fuel Station at Adura Bus-stop, Abeokuta Expressway Currently on Fire – Photos

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Filling Station located at Adura bus-stop Abeokuta expressway is currently on fire and fire service are no were to be found.
According to multiple online reports and eyewitnesses accounts from photos shared on social media, the fire is already moving to the next shop where cars are being sold and the fire is raging with powerful flames.
More to come ….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.