Ongoing – NNPC Fuel Station at Adura Bus-stop, Abeokuta Expressway Currently on Fire – Photos
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Filling Station located at Adura bus-stop Abeokuta expressway is currently on fire and fire service are no were to be found.
According to multiple online reports and eyewitnesses accounts from photos shared on social media, the fire is already moving to the next shop where cars are being sold and the fire is raging with powerful flames.
More to come ….
