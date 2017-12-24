Onyekuru Eager To Come Back Stronger After Injury Setback – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Onyekuru Eager To Come Back Stronger After Injury Setback
Complete Sports Nigeria
By James Agberebi: Nigeria forward, Henry Onyekuru, has promised to comeback stronger after suffering a knee injury in Anderlecht's 1-0 home win against his former club Eupen in the Belgian top flight on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com report's …
Russia 2018: Injury blow for Super Eagles striker – FCNaija
Everton Injury Problems Grow as Loanee Wonderkid Stretchered Off in Victory in Belgium
Onyekuru facing knee surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!