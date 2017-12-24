 Onyekuru Eager To Come Back Stronger After Injury Setback – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Onyekuru Eager To Come Back Stronger After Injury Setback – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Sports


Onyekuru Eager To Come Back Stronger After Injury Setback
By James Agberebi: Nigeria forward, Henry Onyekuru, has promised to comeback stronger after suffering a knee injury in Anderlecht's 1-0 home win against his former club Eupen in the Belgian top flight on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com report's
