 I won’t need surgery – Henry Onyekuru – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I won’t need surgery – Henry Onyekuru – TODAY.NG

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

I won't need surgery – Henry Onyekuru
TODAY.NG
After suffering a knee injury last week while playing for Anderlecht in Belgium, Nigerian Henry Onyekuru has insisted he will not need surgery to fix the problem and will be fit in time for the 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles player, who is on load at
Onyekuru: Time With Family Will Speed Up My Recovery From Knee InjuryComplete Sports Nigeria
Injured Super Eagles striker to avoid surgery – FCNaijaFcnaija (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.