I won't need surgery – Henry Onyekuru
TODAY.NG
I won't need surgery – Henry Onyekuru
After suffering a knee injury last week while playing for Anderlecht in Belgium, Nigerian Henry Onyekuru has insisted he will not need surgery to fix the problem and will be fit in time for the 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles player, who is on load at …
