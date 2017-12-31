 Onyekuru vows to bounce back | Nigeria Today
Onyekuru vows to bounce back

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru is confident that he would bounce back from injury, even as he has returned back in Nigeria to recuperate .

 Onyekuru tore his knee ligaments while in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 Belgian league win against his former club KAS Eupen last weekend.

A statement on the official website of Anderlecht had  revealed that Onyekuru would undergo surgery and spend several months on the sidelines as a result of the injury.

“Had to come back Home to spend time with the family. Family time speeds up the recovery, God willing I’ll be back better and stronger #Baby Sis,” the Nigerian international tweeted on Saturday with pictures of himself on crutches,with his sister .

“What a great year it has been for me, thank you to everyone that has supported me, especially the Almighty God.

“I hope to return to fitness soon and will be back fitter and stronger in the new year,” the Anderlecht loanee striker from Everton tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Onyekuru, 20, joined Everton from Eupen at the beginning of the season but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht where he has scored nine goals in 19 league games and 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions until his injury.

