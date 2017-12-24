 Opec cuts, geopolitical tensions support oil prices – gulfnews.com | Nigeria Today
Opec cuts, geopolitical tensions support oil prices – gulfnews.com

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Opec cuts, geopolitical tensions support oil prices
gulfnews.com
Abu Dhabi: Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production cuts and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to support oil prices with global benchmark trading above $65 (Dh238.55) per barrel when markets closed on Friday
