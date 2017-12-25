Operators divided on proposed fragmentation of stock market – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Operators divided on proposed fragmentation of stock market
Vanguard
CAPITAL market operators have expressed divergent views on the plan by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, to fragment the stock market. The SEC had disclosed plan to fragment the stock exchange further to cater for small and medium …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!