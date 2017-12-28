Oritsefemi Under Fire Over His Comment On Wizkid And Davido’s Shows

Nigerians on twitter have hit hard at self-acclaimed Musican Taliban, Oritsefemi over his controversial comment on some recent musical concerts held in Nigeria.

Just few moments after Davido’s 30 Billion Concert in Lagos, Singer Oritsefemi took to twitter to tweet about how some shows in Nigeria could not meet the trend standard of his own wedding party.

Here is Oristsefemi’s tweet Below;

Meanwhile, Nigerians were quick to interpret the above tweet by Oritsefemi as describing Wizkid’s Show and Davido’s 30 Billion Concert as “Shaku-Shaku” event. In defense of Wizkid and Davido whose recent brotherly love has been described as Christmas gifts to Nigerians, some Nigerians on Twitter threw different shades at Oritsefemi, some of which may make you laugh.

See Reactions Below;

