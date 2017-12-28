Oshiomhole plots to remove minister from office, group alleges, former governor denies

The League of Benin Professionals (LBP) has accused former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole of an alleged plot to remove the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, from office.It was gathered that the alleged plot is to avail Oshiomhole the chance to replace Ehanire as the minister from Edo State.

A statement signed by Fidelis Osa Aibangbee, Festus Uhunoma Evbade, Osaretin Igbinigie and Imariabe Philips for the group, said Oshiomhole’s latest scheming is coming on the heels of his recent unsuccessful bid to oust the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie–Oyegun.

“It is important to tell Nigerians that the present moves by Oshiomhole to usurp the office of Minister from Edo State currently held by a Benin man are not new isolated events but characteristic of Oshiomhole’s person.

“It follows that if the plot against Ehanire is successful, it would clearly represent the continuation of Oshiomhole’s gratuitous assault and penchant to humiliate our people.”

The group warned that it would resist any attempt to remove Ehanire from office, adding, “We will resist the untoward design against Dr. Ehanire. We are convinced that the ordinary Benin people should no longer accept further humiliations from Oshiomhole.”

Reacting to the allegation, Media Aide to Oshiomhole, Victor Oshioke said: “If not for the respect and high esteem that Oshiomhole has for Ehanire, I would not react to the baseless, speculative and unbridled attempt to merchandise falsehood by these so- called professionals.

“It is the same set of people who are so obsessed with Oshiomhole that their only preoccupation apart from sleeping and waking, is churning out press statements and sponsored articles on Oshiomhole.” He added that any intelligent Nigerian who is abreast with the workings of government knows that the appointment and removal of any minister is at the instance of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, for anyone to allege that Oshiomhole is plotting the removal of a serving minister betrays poverty of thought on the part of those making the allegation,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

