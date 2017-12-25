Osinbajo continues fuel scarcity tour, visits Apapa [PHOTOS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday continued his “on the spot” assessment of the fuel scarcity situation in Lagos. Osinbajo visited Petroleum Depots of Total and Oando in Apapa. He was accompanied by Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Babatunde Fowler, the Chairman of Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS). In his remark, Osinbajo reassured […]

Osinbajo continues fuel scarcity tour, visits Apapa [PHOTOS

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

