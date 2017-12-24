Osinbajo, Fashola, El-Rufai, others reveal ‘the other side of Buhari’
In a documentary that will air on Channels TV and NTA on Monday and Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola revealed the other side President Muhammadu Buhari. Others that spoke about the President are Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and some of his […]
Osinbajo, Fashola, El-Rufai, others reveal ‘the other side of Buhari’
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!