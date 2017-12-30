Osinbajo speaks on local refining capacity, Ogoni clean-up, Martime University

Nigerian Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of Buhari administration in promoting the establishment of privately financed modular refineries, for the purpose of increasing local refining capacity and create jobs. According to him, such initiative would also guarantee peace and stability in the Niger Delta region. Osinbajo made this known at an end-of-the-year […]

Osinbajo speaks on local refining capacity, Ogoni clean-up, Martime University

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

