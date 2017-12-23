Osogbo Fuel Crisis: Thousands Of Travellers Stranded

In Osogbo, Osun State capital, the issue of fuel scarcity has reached a climax this Saturday as only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station was selling fuel to motorists in a long queue. Other petrol stations, owned by independent marketers have been closed and many people travelling outside Osogbo, for Christmas are stranded,…

