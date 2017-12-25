Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola – The Punch
The Punch
Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola
The Punch
The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Sunday that the state collected the sum of N121.6bn as statutory allocation and other earnings including the two tranches of the Paris Club loan refund between July 2015 and November 2017. According to …
