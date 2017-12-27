Osun govt, labour leaders hold talks as workers down tools

Top officials of Osun state government and leaders of Organised Labour on Wednesday met for several hours, as all categories of workers in the state began industrial action in protest of modulated salaries.

Stage was set for the present industrial action in September, when NLC leaders wrote to government, demanding payment of full salary to all categories of workers in the state, beginning from November.

Responding to the request however, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, pleaded with the workers to endure the modulated salary structure till March next year, saying his administration was still struggling to come of a tight financial situation.

But Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leader, ‘Bowale Adekola, last week Friday, directed workers to down tools, starting from 27th December, to force government to stop modulated salaries payment to them, among other demands.

Monitoring compliance to the directive to shun work, NLC chairman and other labour leaders, as early as 6:am stormed the enterance of the Abere State Secretariat and prevented workers that flouted the directive from resuming for duties.

When approached for comments, Adekomi said apart from the issue of modulated salaries, there were other demands by them that the government has seemingly decided not accede to.

“Workers on Levels 1-7 had not being promoted since 2012. Those promoted temporarily had not been confirmed and the Civil Service rules says after two years of appointment, you have to be confirmed.

“Conversion of appointment, promotion and advancement had not been done for our members in years, and these among others constitute our demands”, Adekomi explained.

Meanwhile, leaders of Organised Labour and officials of Osun state government met for several hours to resolve some of the issues that led to the industrial action on Wednesday.

Thw meeting held at Oke Fia, Osun Government House had in attendance, Secretary to Osun state government, Alhaji Adeoti, Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega.

Also in attendance were the state’s Accountant General and Commissioner for finance. As at the time of filing this report around 4:15pm, the meeting was still in progress.

Sources at the meeting that spoke to our correspondent said the parties were yet to resolve most of the issues that caused the industrial dispute, but expressed optimism that “the strike may not last long”.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo

