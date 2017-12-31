 Osun NLC reach truce with Aregbesola’s govt, suspend strike | Nigeria Today
Osun NLC reach truce with Aregbesola’s govt, suspend strike

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Osun chapter, has suspended its 3-day strike, following hours of meeting with state government on Saturday. The meeting, which was said to have commenced on Friday, was led by the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, while the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Jacob […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

