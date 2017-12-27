Osun State Workers Begins Indefinite Strike

Osun State workers are presently protesting the payment of their unpaid salaries. They had earlier given notice for the strike, read here Osun State Workers to Begin Indefinite Strike over Non Payment of Full Salaries

The Secretariat of the State Government is currently shut down. They are being owned two years salaries by the state government. The indefinite strike start today and according to the workers, might last for as long as the government did not pay them.

“Pay us our full salary”, they shout at the top of their voices.

They started protesting as early as 7 a.m. with postcards.

Pictures from the scene :



