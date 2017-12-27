Osun state workers shuts down Government secretariat as they begin indefinite Strike

Osun state workers this morning began their indefinite strike earlier declared by their union leaders as they shut down the Secretariat of the state government in protest. The Nigeria Labour Union, Osun state chapter had declared an indefinite strike over the modulated salary being paid for over two years now by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola […]

The post Osun state workers shuts down Government secretariat as they begin indefinite Strike appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

