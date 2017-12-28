 Otiko presents GHS27, 800 to support trafficked children – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Otiko presents GHS27, 800 to support trafficked children
As part of efforts to ensure maximum protection, care and proper rehabilitation of rescued victims of trafficking in Ghana, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba has presented an amount of GHS27, 800.00 to children
