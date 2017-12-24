Our season of famine’ll be over by March 2018, Aregbesola tells Osun workers: – Vanguard
Vanguard
Our season of famine'll be over by March 2018, Aregbesola tells Osun workers:
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has assured workers in the state that the financial crisis that forced the state government to payment of modulated salary to its work force would be over by the end of March, 2018. Aregbesola Aregbesola who …
Facts Behind The Figures On Modulated Salary Structure In Osun STRUCTURE IN OSUN
