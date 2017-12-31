 Outrage over six dead appointees on Buhari’s board list – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Outrage over six dead appointees on Buhari’s board list – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Outrage over six dead appointees on Buhari's board list
The Punch
There was outrage on Saturday over President Muhammadu Buhari's appointment of dead people into boards of Federal Government agencies. Prominent lawyers and civil society groups, in separate interviews with SUNDAY PUNCH, said the inclusion of dead
Uproar as dead men maKe FG's boardS listDaily Trust
Pray For A Brain For Our Leaders By 'Tope OriolaSaharaReporters.com
Outrage as FG appoints dead persons into boardsVanguard
The Nation Newspaper –Naija News –TheCable –BellaNaija
all 64 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.