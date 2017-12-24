Over 80drivers to spend Christmas behind bars – Hivisasa
Hivisasa
Over 80drivers to spend Christmas behind bars
NTSA earlier this month rolled out Fika Salama campaigns that has seen an increased crackdown on the roads for traffic offence violators. The report says that over 800 cases have been handled. 34 PSVs , 42 commercial vehicles and 310 private vehicles …
