Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations – The Punch



The Punch Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations

The Punch

There was low attendance at most churches in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday as many Christians queued for fuel at filling stations as early as 5.30am. “Instead of going to church for Christmas service, I arrived here at 5.30am with the hope …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

