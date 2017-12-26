 Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business


Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations
There was low attendance at most churches in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday as many Christians queued for fuel at filling stations as early as 5.30am. “Instead of going to church for Christmas service, I arrived here at 5.30am with the hope

