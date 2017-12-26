Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations
The Punch
There was low attendance at most churches in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday as many Christians queued for fuel at filling stations as early as 5.30am. “Instead of going to church for Christmas service, I arrived here at 5.30am with the hope …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!