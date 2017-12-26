 Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users – 360Nobs.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users
360Nobs.com
A Nigerian Twitter user by the name Pablo Ayodeji (@PabloAyodeji) has owned up to swindling scores of unsuspecting users on the micro blogging platform, barely a few hours after his infamous vocation was brought to light in ignominy. His admittance
Pablo Ayodeji : How 'Bambiala Twitter' has taken away our last thread of social media innocencePulse Nigeria
Why I defrauded Twitter users — Pablo AyodejiPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.