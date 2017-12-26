 Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users | Nigeria Today
Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As Twitter Swindler Admits To Defrauding Unsuspecting Users

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News, Opinion | 0 comments

A Nigerian Twitter user by the name Pablo Ayodeji (@PabloAyodeji) has owned up to swindling scores of unsuspecting users on the micro blogging platform, barely a few hours after his infamous vocation was brought to light in ignominy.

His admittance comes on the back of an outrage on social media that beams the spotlight on how unscrupulous elements have been taking advantage of people’s generosity to perpetrate Machiavellian skullduggery.

Trouble started on Monday morning after a Twitter user @nuellaa_ag tweeted that ‘she’ had recently lost her job and sought for financial help.

Minutes after tweeting, the appeal got the necessary attention as it garnered numerous retweets, prompting many users to request for the bank account ‘she’ provided in order to transfer what they can afford.

Suddenly, a very curious user observed that something was not right and quickly raised the alarm.

It turned out that the handle has had a pattern of requesting for financial support using different screen names online and a history of pleading for money using different stories.

To further buttress these claims, the Wema Bank account information provided by @nuellaa_ag actually matched the name of ‘Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji’, @PabloAyodeji.

This is not the first time that Pablo will be on the news as he had once provided the account details when he had a spat with a lady after a date went all wrong in March 2017.

After initially denying being a con artist, Pablo subsequently admitted to being one following the outrage that was meted out on him on social media, coupled with threats of both physical and legal backlash against him.

“So I take responsibility for scamming people on the TL. Nothing I say will justify what i did. But mans was really broke and that seemed like my last resort. I’ll still be dealt with so this is not a get out jail card,” he tweeted.

Despite his apology, some Twitter users still vented their anger on him.

See tweets below:

