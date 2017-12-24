 Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria – The Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria – The Nation

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation

Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria
The Nation
LAHORE – High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj General (r) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi has said that huge untapped potential of Nigeria can be explored though joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries. Nigerian government would extend

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.