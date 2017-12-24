Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria – The Nation
|
The Nation
|
Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria
The Nation
LAHORE – High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj General (r) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi has said that huge untapped potential of Nigeria can be explored though joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries. Nigerian government would extend …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!