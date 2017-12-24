Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria – The Nation



The Nation Pak businessmen invited to tap huge trade potential of Nigeria

The Nation

LAHORE – High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj General (r) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi has said that huge untapped potential of Nigeria can be explored though joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries. Nigerian government would extend …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

