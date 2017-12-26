 Palmer-Buckle laments deepening culture of corruption – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Palmer-Buckle laments deepening culture of corruption – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Dec 26, 2017


Palmer-Buckle laments deepening culture of corruption
The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Charles Palmer-Buckle, says corruption is rife in the Ghanaian system urging the prosecution of persons engaged in the act. He charged all Ghanaians to put their shoulders to the wheel to eliminate the canker
