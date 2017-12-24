Passengers hail NURTW for stable transport fare in Jos – The Eagle Online
Information Nigeria
Passengers hail NURTW for stable transport fare in Jos
The Eagle Online
Many passengers in Jos on Saturday lauded the Plateau State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers for not increasing transport fare despite fuel scarcity. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that passengers at motor parks in Jos …
