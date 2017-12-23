Passengers hail NURTW for stable transport fares in Jos – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Passengers hail NURTW for stable transport fares in Jos
Vanguard
Many passengers in Jos, on Saturday, lauded the Plateau chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), for not increasing transport fare, despite fuel scarcity. Passengers at motor parks in Jos, expressed happiness, as commercial …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!