Passengers hail NURTW for stable transport fares in Jos

Many passengers in Jos, on Saturday, lauded the Plateau chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), for not increasing transport fare, despite fuel scarcity.

Passengers at motor parks in Jos, expressed happiness, as commercial drivers maintained the normal transport fare this yuletide.

Mr Godwin Paul, an electrician, who was travelling to Kaduna from Jos, said the festive season was always stressful as people had to pay higher fare while travelling.

“Am happy the union was able to maintain the normal transport fare but I advise people to go to the park instead of waiting by the roadside to board vehicles for security reasons,” he said.

Mr Jeffrey Ladan, a student of the University of Jos, expressed delight that his pocket money for transportation would not be exhausted too soon.

Also, Miss Tessy Benjamin, an applicant, said that despite the stable transport fare, the union still robbed ‘Peter to pay Paul’.

“The price has not increased but instead of three passengers at the rear seat of a golf wagon vehicle, four persons were made to occupy it but the drivers are not to blame,” she said.

A driver at the park, who pleaded anonymity, said he slept at the park before getting fuel at N143 per litre at the NNPC Mega Filling Station, alleging that fuel sold for N200 per litre in the open market in Jos.

Mr Jafar Umar, a ticket attendant, further said the NURTW executives were sensitive to the hardship of the people and therefore, made efforts to maintain normal transport fare.

How to Kaduna fare remains N2,000; Jos to Bauchi, N1,000; Jos to Gombe, N2,000 and Jos to Abuja N1,600.

Despite the stable transport fare, motorists charged passengers extra pay for their luggages, which were hitherto taken free before yuletide. (NAN)

