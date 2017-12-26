Passing on in 2017

Paris, France | AFP | From German political colossus Helmut Kohl to rock pioneer Chuck Berry, here are some of the personalities who passed away this year.

– Politics –

– January 7: Former president Mario Soares, seen as the father of Portugal’s modern-day democracy, aged 92 in hospital.

– January 8: Iran’s former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a pugnacious moderate, aged 82 following a heart attack.

– February 1: Longtime DR Congo opposition chief Etienne Tshisekedi, aged 84, in Brussels, where he had gone for medical treatment.

– March 3: Haiti’s former president Rene Preval, an agronomist and champion of the poor, aged 74 after a cardiac arrest.

– March 21: Martin McGuinness, a one-time Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander who helped negotiate an end to the conflict in Northern Ireland, aged 66 in hospital from a rare heart condition.

– May 26: Zbigniew Brzezinski, the hawkish Polish-born former top aide to US president Jimmy Carter, aged 89.

– May 29: Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, in a Panama City hospital.

– June 16: Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, celebrated as the father of German reunification and an architect of European integration, aged 87, at home.

– June 30: Simone Veil, an Auschwitz survivor who played a leading role in legalising contraception and abortion in France, aged 89 at her Paris home.

– July 13: Chinese dissident Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, 61, from liver cancer while in custody.

– October 3: Iraq ex-president and Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani aged 83 in Germany.

– December 4: Yemen’s ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, ousted from power during the Arab Spring, slain by his former rebel allies, aged 75.

– Entertainment –

– January 25: US television icon Mary Tyler Moore, aged 80 in hospital.

– January 25: British veteran actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Elephant Man” and “Harry Potter”, aged 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

– February 12: Jazz’s Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammy awards, aged 76, in hospital days after announcing his retirement.

– March 18: American Chuck Berry, a father of rock ‘n’ roll, aged 90 at his home.

– May 23: British actor Roger Moore, television’s “The Saint” and 007 in seven James Bond films, aged 89 of cancer.

– June 27: British author Michael Bond, who created Paddington bear, aged 91 at his home.

– July 31: French actress Jeanne Moreau, of “Jules et Jim” fame, aged 89 at her Paris home.

– August 8: US country music legend Glen Campbell, the “Rhinestone Cowboy” crooner, aged 81 suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

– August 20: American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis aged 91, at his home.

– September 15: US actor Harry Dean Stanton, who played the lead role in the film “Paris, Texas”, aged 91.

– October 24: Rock pioneer and boogie-woogie pianist Fats Domino, at home aged 89.

– December 6: France’s best-known rock star Johnny Hallyday, aged 74 after a battle with lung cancer.

– Sport –

– February 6: South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, aged 45, at his home after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease.

– Business –

– March 20: David Rockefeller, banker, philanthropist and heir of the powerful US dynasty, aged 101 in his sleep at home.

– September 8: French fashion tycoon Pierre Berge, former partner of Yves Saint Laurent, aged 86 after a long illness at home.

– September 21: The world’s richest woman and l’Oreal heiress, Liliane Bettencourt, aged 94, at her home in Paris.

– Media –

– May 19: US war photographer Stanley Greene, winner of five World Press Photo awards, in a Paris hospital aged 68, after a long illness.

– Not forgetting … –

– May 15: Britain’s “Moors Murderer” Ian Brady, imprisoned for life in 1966 for torturing and murdering five children, aged 79, at a high-security hospital.

– June 16: Christian Cabrol, a French cardiac surgeon known for performing Europe’s first heart transplant, aged 91 in a Paris hospital.

– November 20: Charles Manson, the cult leader behind a savage killing spree in the United States in the 1960s, aged 83 in a California hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Passing on in 2017 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

