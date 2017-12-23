 Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Saturday in Osogbo declared that the coming year, 2018 would be far better than the outgoing 2017 for the country. In a report by Tribune, the man of God while made it known during Christmas visitation and “Let’s […]

The post Pastor Adeboye reveals what Nigerians should expect in 2018 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.