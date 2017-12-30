Pastor Adeboye’s wife recounts how she almost had 12 children

Though blessed with 4 kids, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, Wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who spoke at 2017 RCCG Children’s Party which took place at the Redemption Camp and attended by over 7,000 children, recounted how she had wanted to give birth to a dozen children. According to her, being unable […]

The post Pastor Adeboye’s wife recounts how she almost had 12 children appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

