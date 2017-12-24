Patients leave Kenyatta hospital holding Sh5 billion unpaid bill – The Standard
Patients leave Kenyatta hospital holding Sh5 billion unpaid bill
The growing debt at the national referral institution continues to threaten service delivery, further raising queries about the effectiveness of services by the hospital. ALSO READ: My worry is treatment, not Christmas: detained patients speak out …
Patients escaped with debt of over KSh 5 billion – Kenyatta Hospital CEO claims
