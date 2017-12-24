PDP clears all seats in Ekiti council elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 16 local government chairmanship and 177 Councillorship seats in the local polls conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday. Addressing newsmen and other stakeholders, Chairman of the Ekiiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), rtd. Justice Kayode Bamisile, said the elections were peaceful, free and fair.

