 PDP crisis: Senator Kashamu attacks Makarfi, counsels Fresh PDP | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP crisis: Senator Kashamu attacks Makarfi, counsels Fresh PDP

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing the Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has attacked a former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, describing his era as the worse since the inception of the party. He said this while advising the aggrieved members of the PDP not to divide the party but to […]

PDP crisis: Senator Kashamu attacks Makarfi, counsels Fresh PDP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.