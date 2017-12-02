 PDP Is Doomed In 2019 If.. – Atiku Warns | Nigeria Today
PDP Is Doomed In 2019 If.. – Atiku Warns

Posted on Dec 2, 2017 in Politics | 1 comment

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that PDP will suffer a huge setback it picks a weak candidate to contest in 2019. Abubakar in an interview with Dele Momodu also boasted he will defeat Buhari in 2019. He said he decided not to wait and participate in the APC […]

Ajay Augustine ojo
Guest
Ajay Augustine ojo

Is true apc will win slidely bcos atiku is a chameleon politician, even be you any aspirants, Pdp as finished this country during there reign.

03/12/2017 7:04 am
