PDP is not “a credible alternative to APC in 2019” – Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a credible alternative to the rulig All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. Kayode Fayemi made the statement while addressing newsmen at his Isan-Ekiti country home shortly after hosting APC leaders from across the state. The […]

The post PDP is not “a credible alternative to APC in 2019” – Fayemi appeared first on BellaNaija.

