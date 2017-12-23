 PDP loses 1,500 members to APC in Lagos | Nigeria Today
PDP loses 1,500 members to APC in Lagos

No fewer than 1,500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State weekend defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State. The new defectors were led by a PDP chieftain in the Local Government, Mr. Fola Mosaku, and four councillorship candidates of the party in the July […]

