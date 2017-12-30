PDP Releases Statement Over The Appointment Of 5 Dead Persons As Chairmen By Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has releases a statement regarding the incompetence of the incumbent government led by the All Progressive Party, APC over the appointment of five dead people into the board of Federal Parastatals.

In a statement released and signed by PDP National publicity secretary;

This inability to tidy up a simple issue of list of 209 appointees has completely exposed the extent the APC government is bereft of simple organizational skills to manage a country like Nigeria, which is in dire need of development.

How on earth can a government that cannot compile a common list handle intricate issues of national planning and budgeting; issues of health, education, aviation, agriculture, infrastructure and management of the huge civil service?”

How can they possibly initiate and successfully implement national and international instruments for national development in today’s competitive world?

This also explains why nothing has been working under the APC government. Furthermore, the mix up in the list also exposes the corruption in the APC government.

The fact is that the government of our dear country has been in wrong hands in the last two years and the situation will continue to worsen unless the nation is rescued from them in 2019.

Finally, we urge Nigerians to disregard the lame excuses by the APC government and hold them responsible for the woes that have befallen our country under their inept and undesirable regime.”