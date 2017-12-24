PDP sweeps Ekiti LG polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ekiti State in Saturday’s election into Chairmanship and Councillorship seats. Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) participated in the poll. However, the All […]

