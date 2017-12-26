PDP’s victory in Ekiti LG Polls confirms its popularity – Spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said its victory in Saturday’s council elections the Ekiti was clear evidence of its popularity in the state, South-West and the nation. The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja and said that the election was credible, free and fair. “The landslide victory is a direct response by the people to the achievements of the Gov.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

